Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $7.02. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3,080 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

