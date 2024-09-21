Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in OneMain by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after buying an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 367,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.