Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,049 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 611.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 58,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Fidus Investment by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.40. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

