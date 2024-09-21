Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,858,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 118,716 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 347,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.61 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

