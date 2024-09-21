Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000.

SCHJ stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

