T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.71% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TGRW opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

About T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

