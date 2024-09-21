Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Altimmune by 13.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $51,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In other news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altimmune Trading Up 2.9 %

ALT opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 24,778.97% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

