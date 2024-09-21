Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,905 Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,465,000.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Social Media Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.