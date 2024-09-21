Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 143 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 62.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 23.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

