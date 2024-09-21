Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BATS:BCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BATS:BCHP – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.35% of Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

About Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF

The Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap growth companies globally. The fund uses the Fidelity non-transparent model BCHP was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Principal.

