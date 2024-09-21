Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

EVTR opened at $52.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

