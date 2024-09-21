Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a current ratio of 54.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at $821,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

