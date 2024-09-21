Avion Wealth Has $1.07 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avion Wealth raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

AMZN opened at $191.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

