Northeast Investment Management Has $108.14 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

