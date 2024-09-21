Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Durante & Waters LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 111,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 31,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 102,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

