Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 732,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 166,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSBK. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,753 shares in the company, valued at $678,041.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,041.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,742 shares of company stock valued at $448,035. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

