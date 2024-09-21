Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,422 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 258,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 38,497 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 217,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $16.80 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.