Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

