Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,606 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $2,581,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 752.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGV opened at $89.20 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

