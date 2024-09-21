Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 23,376 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.66. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

