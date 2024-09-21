Crosspoint Financial LLC Invests $463,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,574,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,682,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,692,303 shares of company stock worth $444,047,307 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

