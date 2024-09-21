Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 114,267 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 135.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

