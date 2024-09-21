Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 88,804 shares in the last quarter.

MUE stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

