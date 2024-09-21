Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

