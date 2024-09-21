Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

