Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The GEO Group by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at $46,447,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at $46,447,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GEO opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

