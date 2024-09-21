Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.29% of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

