Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

