Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTY opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $60.25.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

