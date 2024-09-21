Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Separately, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 5,634.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CCRV stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.