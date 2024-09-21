Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,652 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 211,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 1,174,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 818,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 211,629 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $12.18 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

