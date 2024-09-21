Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,217 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

