B. Riley Weighs in on Alcoa Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

AA opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $72,658,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $45,730,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 770.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,599,000 after buying an additional 1,259,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

