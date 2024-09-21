Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $235,724.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,534,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481 over the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

