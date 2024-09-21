Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 785,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43,592 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.27.

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

