Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CCM opened at $5.70 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

