Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:CCM opened at $5.70 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.
About Concord Medical Services
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Concord Medical Services
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.