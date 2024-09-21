Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Organogenesis worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORGO. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 309.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,977,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 301.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 349.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of ORGO opened at $2.83 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a PE ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $130.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Further Reading

