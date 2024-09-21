iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 446.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000.
Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
