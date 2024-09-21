Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Blink Charging Stock Down 3.9 %

BLNK opened at $1.74 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $175.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.66.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.