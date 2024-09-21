Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 186,727 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

