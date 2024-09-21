Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Savara worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $4,258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Savara by 411.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Savara by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Savara by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 332,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA opened at $4.49 on Friday. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

