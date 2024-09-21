Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,896 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $109,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $355.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $304,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

