Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $31,956.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $31,956.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $83,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,459 shares of company stock valued at $456,448 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $15.67 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $304.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

