Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 772 Shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HireQuest were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 4,219 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $50,965.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,064,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,888 shares of company stock valued at $83,741 over the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of HQI stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $203.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.01.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQI

HireQuest Profile

(Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.