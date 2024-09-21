Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AxoGen by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 1,248,823 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AxoGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $615.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.12. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

