Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,559 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 259,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

