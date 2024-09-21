Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.