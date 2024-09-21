Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $477.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

