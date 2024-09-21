Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $5,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Genesco by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Genesco Stock Performance

Genesco stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.41.

About Genesco

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.