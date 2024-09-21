Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 321,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JBBB stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3703 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.